By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn has responded to IBF#15 Tim Tszyu who said he’ll be ready to defeat the Hornet after three more fights which include fellow Australians IBF #12 Dwight Ritchie and WBA #12 Michael Zerafa.



“It’s all good to call me out, but I don’t think they are as keen as they say,” Horn said to Grantlee Kieza. “Tim will get better in time but I feel as soon as he faces someone half decent as a boxer he will have trouble.

“He is so straight down the line that he doesn’t have much when it comes to angles. Hopefully he does well in his career because he’s a nice kid but if he wants to fight me, let’s go.”