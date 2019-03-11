After successfully defending his world title for the second time over the weekend, WBO jr welterweight champion Maurice Hooker (26-0-1, 17 KOs) looks to return to his hometown for his next big bout.

“I told everyone I was the best and I proved it again,” said Hooker. “Now I need to bring this belt back home to Dallas. I want to give my hometown a show they won’t forget and continue to shock the world with my abilities. I’m ready for the next big thing. My long-term goal is also to unify the belts, I want them all!”

“Everyone knows Mo struggled a bit to make his weight for this bout. His shutout performance win over LesPierre under physical adversity is just another example of the incredible fighter he is. That’s what champions do,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva. “I’m confident he will learn from this. He has fought long and hard for the chance to bring the belt back to Dallas and we now intend to give him that fight as soon as possible.”

Hooker’s next bout will be announced soon.