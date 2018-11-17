WBO junior welterweight world champion Maurice “Mighty Mo” Hooker (25-0-3, 17 KOs) retained his title with an impressive seventh round TKO over #1 contender and hometown favorite Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo (28-1, 18 KOs) on Friday night at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Saucedo thrilled the locals when he floored Hooker with a big right hand in round two. Hooker, however, regained his rhythm and was credited with a knockdown in the seventh when the ropes held up a reeling Saucedo. Hooker then pummeled Saucedo at will until the bout was stopped. Time was 1:36.

WBO welterweight champ Terence Crawford, IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr., and WBC super lightweight champ Jore Ramirez were all in the house.