Hollywood Fight Nights: Martin stops Florez

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Undefeated super lightweight prospect Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin (21-0, 12 KOs) of Chattanooga, Tennessee scored a fourth round stoppage over Luis Florez (23-9, 19 KOs) of Columbia in the main event as 360 Promotions hosted its first Hollywood Fight Nights show at the Avalon in Hollywood, California. Boxing patiently, Martin picked his spots in the opening round connecting on Florez with big punches. A right hand by Martin in round three staggered Florez and Martin followed up with a left hook dropping Florez. Another right hand in the fourth by Martin did it as Florez was down and out. Referee Jack Reiss waved it off 30 seconds into the fourth.

In the co-feature, welterweight Brian Ceballo (1-0) of New York made his pro debut with a first round stoppage of Luis Alberto Longoria, (1-1) of Sonora, Mexico. Ceballo busted Longoria’s nose as he cornered him following up with a flurry as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:16 of the first.

Featherweights Anthony Chavez (5-0, 1KO) of San Bernadino won a four round unanimous decision over Carlos Apodaca (1-8-2). Chavez and Apodaca showed some flash as they fought at a really fast pace in the first round. Apodaca momentarily staggered Chavez but Chavez retuned the favor in round two. In closing Chavez applied pressure as Apodaca kept away and held, referee Jack Reiss warned him and later deducted a poit from Apodaca. The judges scored the bout 40-35, 39-36, and 39-36.

Ukraine’s Sergey Bohachuk (7-0, 7 KOs) stopped Lucious Johnson (4-3, 3 KOs) of Compton, California in three rounds. In a wild first round Bohachuk staggered and cornered Johnson but a short right dropped the Ukrainian as he got up and unofficially dropped Johnson th e referee ruled Bohachuk was down first. However after a massive accumulation of punches from Bohachuk as the referee stepped in to stop the fight at 2:47 of the third.

Bantamweight Jose Cadillas (1-0, 1 KO) of Maywood, California won his pro debut with a third round knockout over May Garduno (0-2) of San Bernadino, California squared off in a scheduled four round bout. Casilllas boxed away in the opening round connecting Garduno to the body and upstairs. In round two Casillas used the one-two as Garduno was cut above the left eye as ood was trickling down. Casillas cornered Garduno knocking him down with a left hook, right hand combo as the corner threw in the towel as referee Jack Reiss 1:54

South El Monte, California’s Luis Rosales (7-0-1, 6KOs) won a unanimous decision over Guadalupe Arroyo (3-11) Rosales boxed aggressively behind the jab and one-two as Arroyo stood his ground trading. Arroyo proved his toughness as he took all of Rosales best shots and stood on his feet going the distance. All three judges scored the bout 60-54.

In the opening bout from Avalon in Hollywood, California Alfredo Hernandez (3-2, 2 KO) and Mike Melikian (2-2-1) went the distance in a scheduled four round bout. In the opening round, Hernandez and Melikian fought in a phone booth trading on the inside. Hernandez pressed in round two backing Melikian to the ropes. The battle continued as in the final round Hernandez and Melikian traded away to the final bell. Judges scored the bout 40-36, 39-37, and 39-37 as Melikian pulls of a questionable split decision.