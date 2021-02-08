By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) predicts WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) will be world champion…but only after he defeats him when they clash on March 31.

“Tim is building well into an all-rounded pro and I believe he will go on to be a world champion, but that’s well down the line,” Hogan told Irish-boxing.com. “He has more maturity to gain and only after he’s been in with more experienced fighters like myself will gain it.”

Hogan added, “I still believe I am the best and Tim has the ranking for now so it’s a massive fight. It doesn’t get bigger to be fair. This will lead to another world title and that’s the reason I want it.”