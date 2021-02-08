February 8, 2021
Boxing News

Hogan: Tszyu will be world champ

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBC #8 middleweight Dennis Hogan (28-3-1, 7 KOs) predicts WBO #2, IBF #3 light middleweight Tim Tszyu (17-0, 13 KOs) will be world champion…but only after he defeats him when they clash on March 31.

“Tim is building well into an all-rounded pro and I believe he will go on to be a world champion, but that’s well down the line,” Hogan told Irish-boxing.com. “He has more maturity to gain and only after he’s been in with more experienced fighters like myself will gain it.”

Hogan added, “I still believe I am the best and Tim has the ranking for now so it’s a massive fight. It doesn’t get bigger to be fair. This will lead to another world title and that’s the reason I want it.”

Boxing Buzz
Mercado retains WBC female 122lb title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>