Unbeaten WBC world-ranked middleweight Ramadan Hiseni (13-0, 4 KOs) of Switzerland soundly defeated Gino Kanters (7-3-1, 3 KOs) of the Netherlands Friday night at the Stadthofsaal in Uster, Switzerland by unanimous 10 round decision. It was a dominating performance by Hiseni, who won the WBC youth middleweight title. All three Judges scored the fight 98-92.

Hiseni will now train with Hall of Famer James “Buddy” McGirt who was unable to attend the event because of weather advisories of a possible storm headed toward Florida. McGirt who always cares for his fighters did reach out to Hiseni prior to the fight with some advice which was carried out as if he was there. “Keep your eye on the prize, keep your defense tight, stay focused, don’t get caught up in your hometown crowd, stay on your jab all night long and you will be victorious. God bless,” said McGirt.