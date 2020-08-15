August 15, 2020
Boxing Results

Hindu Espinoza defeats Valdes

WBO #13 super bantamweight Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (25-3, 21 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO Youth title on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Espinoza pressed the action and came away with a 98-92, 97-93, 99-91.

In co-main event, unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge Romero (17-0-1 12 KOs) and Daniel “Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 76-76, 76-76, 77-75.

Weights from Mexico City

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>