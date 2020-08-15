WBO #13 super bantamweight Ricardo “Hindu” Espinoza (25-3, 21 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Brandon Valdes (13-1, 7 KOs) to claim the vacant WBO Youth title on Friday night at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Espinoza pressed the action and came away with a 98-92, 97-93, 99-91.

In co-main event, unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge Romero (17-0-1 12 KOs) and Daniel “Alacran” Lozano (15-9-1, 11 KOs) battled to an eight round majority draw. Scores were 76-76, 76-76, 77-75.