By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker would be willing to face former WBA, WBO, IBF champion Tyson Fury now that Fury’s rematch WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has been canceled.

“Joseph would fight Tyson Fury next if the terms were right,” Parker’s promoter David Higgins told the New Zealand Herald. “Some would say that would be the wrong fight for Joe next as Fury is a very tricky opponent. We kind of agree. Joe and I regard Tyson Fury as probably the best heavyweight in the world…we think he’s better than Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

“If the likes of Bob Arum ran it in Vegas it would make big money in the United States but also in the UK because of the background – Joe beat Tyson Fury’s cousin Hughie so at the moment it’s Parker 1, Fury 0. There would be massive interest in New Zealand and probably Australia. It would be the biggest global event we’ve done to date.”