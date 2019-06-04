Heavyweight Daniel Dubois has told the critics to lay off his former Team GB amateur teammate Anthony Joshua, who shockingly lost his world heavyweight title to Andy Ruiz Jr last Saturday and immediately came under fire after being floored four times and stopped in seven rounds.

“I know AJ from our time in Sheffield and it isn’t nice to see the criticism he’s getting,” Dubois said. “It’s one defeat and it’s crazy that he’s being told he’s finished. Most boxers can only dream of what he’s achieved as an amateur and professional.

“I have heard the talk of him not being right before the fight, but the only people who know if that is true are AJ and those closest to him.

“Apart from when he knocked Ruiz Jr down, nothing seemed to go right whatever he tried in the ring. He didn’t seem there. The third round became a very bad one for him and I am wondering if he may have been concussed from those knockdowns.

“Bottom line is Ruiz Jr did the business, but only AJ knows if he has the appetite to come back.

“I’m not far away from these guys. I just need to keep working, learning and making sure I beat Nathan Gorman next month.”