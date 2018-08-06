By Jeff Zimmerman

Photos: Wap Penson/Gamehead Media

Heavyweight Greg Corbin (16-0, 10 KOs) patiently walked down Homero Fonseca (14-9-3, 4 KOs) landing an occasional jab and right hand before Fonseca determined he had enough in the main event at the River Ranch Texas Horse Park in Dallas, Texas. After three uneventful rounds, Fonseca did not get off the stool for the 4th round and Corbin came away with the vacant IBF / USBA Gulf Coast heavyweight title in front of a raucous crowd.



Corbin, out of Dallas, has been a pro since 2012 fighting mostly in Dallas and next store in Louisiana. He clearly has the size and physical attributes of the top heavyweights of the division but has never burst on to the national scene. At 37, the clock is ticking for Corbin to land some big career defining fights. Fonseca didn’t show much though to gauge where Corbin is at this stage of his career.

Corbin looked in great shape whereas Fonseca was clearly not and that clearly was the difference in the fight. Fonseca was gassed early and although never appeared to be hurt decided he was done after only three rounds of the scheduled ten. Corbin remained undefeated with the TKO at 10 seconds of the 4th round due to retirement of Fonseca.

Nathaniel Green vs. Ernesto Delgadillo

In a clash of undefeated super flyweight southpaws in the co-main event, Ernesto Delgadillo and Nathaniel Green went toe to toe over 10 rounds for Delgadillo WBC USNBC title. Delgadillo scored early with solid shots to the head and body of Green. Their styles, though, made for constant clashes as both fighters knocked heads throughout the fight. In the 2nd round, Green suffered a gash below his left eye due to an accidental headbutt as blood covered one side of his face.

Green showed he was game and strong as he countered Delgadillo with big body punches of his own. The fight was very physical as they constantly were tied up and even landed on the canvas multiple times due to the roughhouse taking place. Green even switched to orthodox in the 6th round to show a different look before turning back to southpaw. Delgadillo came on strong from the 7th round on to earn a hard fought victory. All 3 judges scored it 97-93 as Delgadillo retained his WBC USNBC title and stayed undefeated with the win.

Mistery Neal vs. Shurretta Metcalf

Bantamweight Shurretta Metcalf (4-3-1, 2 KOs) battered Mistery Neal (0-6) over four rounds to earn a decisive victory in front of her hometown crowd. Metcalf leveraged her long reach to land powerful punches to the body and head of Neal who did her best to fend off the stalking Metcalf. Metcalf went to the body early and slowed down Neal who unsuccessfully tried to counter Metcalf. In the 4th and final round, Metcalf came close to dropping Neal but instead settled for the easy unanimous decision. All three judges scored it 40-36 for Metcalf.

David Zapata vs. Amon Rashidi

Welterweight Amon Rashidi (5-0, 3 KOs) came out firing from the opening bell and dropped David Zapata (0-1) three times, twice in the 1st round and again in the 2nd with devastating shots to the head and body and earned a KO at 34 seconds of the 2nd round. Rashidi has lots of potential, but this was a definite mismatch as Rashidi was undefeated coming in with four pro fights and two knockouts while Zapata was making his pro debut.

Roberto Castro vs. Jordan Jones

In the most competitive fight on the card, super lightweights Jordan Jones (2-0) and Roberto Castro (1-1) went back and forth over four rounds. Jones dropped bombs on Castro early causing a bloody nose, while Castro stayed on the outside and countered the shorter Jones. Jordan found success with left hooks in the 2nd round. It was a scrap to the final bell; however, Jones landed the bigger blows and won a unanimous decision of 39-37 by all judges.

Josh Silva vs. Kory Vialet

In the opening bout at the River Ranch Texas Horse Park in Dallas, super lightweights Josh Silva (0-0-1) and Kory Vialet (1-0-1) squared off over four entertaining rounds. Vialet was the aggressor throughout landing both to the head and body of Silva making his pro debut. Silva, reluctant to let his hands go early, came on in the 2nd half of the fight landing big punches of his own. Silva apparently did enough to earn the draw as the scores read 40-36 for each fighter and 38-38.