WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, announced that representatives of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have until April 1 to agree on a heavyweight unification bout. If Usyk-Fury doesn’t take place, the WBA will call on Usyk to negotiate with WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois.
2020 Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) will face former WBA world interim heavyweight title challenger Bogdan Dinu (20-4-0, 16 KOs) this Saturday at Manchester’s AO Arena. The news comes after Clarke’s initial opponent Rydell Booker was forced to withdraw through illness following an undisclosed medical incident.
6’9, 270lb heavyweight southpaw Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) will return in a six-round clash against Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Mireles-Mailata will open the televised tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey and the minimumweight title unification bout between WBA champion Seniesa Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht.
This Saturday night, Kristian Prenga (12-1, 12 KOs) will take part in the main event when he takes on Sam Crossed (11-3-1, 7 KOs) for NABA heavyweight title plus the NBA Continental belt at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
RDR Promotions returns to the Clarion Hotel in Essington, PA on April 14th as heavyweights Junior Wright (19-4-1, 16 KOs) and Brian Howard (15-5, 12 KOs) will slug it out in the six-round main event.
Knew something like this would happen. Fury does too much. People are sick and tired of his antics.
March 21: WBA tells Usyk he has until April 1 to come to terms with Fury.
April 1: Usyk tells the WBA to pound ****ing sand, and wishes them good luck in trying to get anyone to give a shit about their belt with Daniel Dubois holding their title.
If I recall correctly, the last time a WBA Super Heavyweight champion made a WBA mandatory, it was in 2018 when Joshua fought Povetkin. I’d be surprised if they actually enforced this, especially because Dubois has a torn ACL last I heard. But how crazy would it be: Joyce stops Dubois and they both end up sub-champions to the same guy and DD gets the shot first?!
On one hand we could see a very competitive Fury vs Usyk fight and on the other, a total mismatch. Dubois has no chance and it would be about as one sided as a fight gets.
Dinu isn’t a bad punching bag replacement for Clarke
They should just dump the belts and fight. Everyone knows who the best two heavyweights are. The winner can just go and collect them later.
Fury struggles to keep himself away from the spotlight since he retired. Now he comes back to fight with the desire to gain that stardom once again using his mental play games and “red tape” talk to manipulate his egotistical ways in the sport for his advantage. Personally, can’t wait for him to move on to let others progress in the sport who WANT to make a difference.