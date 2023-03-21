WBA president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, announced that representatives of WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have until April 1 to agree on a heavyweight unification bout. If Usyk-Fury doesn’t take place, the WBA will call on Usyk to negotiate with WBA regular champion Daniel Dubois.

2020 Olympic bronze medalist Frazer Clarke (5-0, 4 KOs) will face former WBA world interim heavyweight title challenger Bogdan Dinu (20-4-0, 16 KOs) this Saturday at Manchester’s AO Arena. The news comes after Clarke’s initial opponent Rydell Booker was forced to withdraw through illness following an undisclosed medical incident.

6’9, 270lb heavyweight southpaw Antonio “El Gigante” Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) will return in a six-round clash against Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) on Saturday at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Mireles-Mailata will open the televised tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight showdown between Jose Ramirez and Richard “RC” Commey and the minimumweight title unification bout between WBA champion Seniesa Estrada and WBC queen Tina Rupprecht.

This Saturday night, Kristian Prenga (12-1, 12 KOs) will take part in the main event when he takes on Sam Crossed (11-3-1, 7 KOs) for NABA heavyweight title plus the NBA Continental belt at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

RDR Promotions returns to the Clarion Hotel in Essington, PA on April 14th as heavyweights Junior Wright (19-4-1, 16 KOs) and Brian Howard (15-5, 12 KOs) will slug it out in the six-round main event.