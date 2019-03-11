The middleweight clash between Gabriel Rosado (24-11-1 14 KOs) and Maciej Sulecki (27-1 11 KOs) on Friday night at the Liacouras Center, Philadelphia live on DAZN in the US and Sky Sports in the UK, has extra spice added to it as promoter Eddie Hearn announced that the winner is likely to face WBO kingpin Demetrius Andrade in June.

“I’m pretty sure that the winner of Saturday’s fight will be the next opponent for Demetrius in June,” said Hearn. “It’s a massive fight for Gabe and Maciej – we know that DAZN is the home of the Middleweights and these two have the opportunity on Friday to unlock the door to the big time. I expect an absolute war between both men, I think it could be fight of the night and on this card, that’s saying something!”

Rosado-Sulecki is part of a huge night of action in Philadelphia on St Patrick’s weekend topped by a world title doubleheader as Philly’s Tevin Farmer (28-4-1 6 KOs) comes home to defend his IBF super-featherweight title against Jono Carroll (16-0-1 3 KOs), and Katie Taylor (12-0 5 KOs) looks to unify the lightweight division once again, putting her IBF and WBA straps on the line against WBO champion Rose Volante (14-0 8 KOs).