A lightweight clash between Devin Haney (21-0 13 KOs) and Antonio Moran (24-3 17 KOs) will now headline on May 25 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. The original headliner between Oleksandr Usyk and Carlos Takam fell out due to an injury to Usyk.

Haney, who signed a co-promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA last week, is sitting at WBC #3, WBA #5, IBF #10 and WBO #8.

The card in support of Haney sees Chicago’s WBC female super lightweight champion Jessica McCaskill (6-2 3 KOs) aiming to unify the division against Argentine WBA ruler Anahi Sanchez (19-3), Croatian Heavyweight star Filip Hrgovic (7-0 5 KOs) faces Gregory Corbin (15-1 9 KOs) and Las Vegas Heavyweight Michael Hunter (16-1 11 KOs) will look to continue his great run of KO wins.

“We know that Devin is a future superstar but Usyk’s unfortunate injury now gives Devin the chance to headline first time out on DAZN,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Moran will give Devin the toughest test of his career so far, last year he dropped a close decision to WBO World champ Jose Pedraza and is coming off an impressive knockout victory.

“Heavyweight action remains on the card with two top 15 ranked fighters Michael Hunter and Flip Hrgovic who are both searching for a shot at the World heavyweight title and Jessica McCaskill and Anahi Sanchez face off in an exciting World title unification. It’s going to be a great night of boxing and I expect Devin Haney to steal the show in Maryland!”