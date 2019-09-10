September 10, 2019
Boxing News

Haney, Abdullaev on track for Friday showdown

Lightweight contenders Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) and Zaur Abdullaev (11-0 7 KOs) have so far passed all the WBC’s medical requirements, exams and safety protocols in advance of their WBC interim lightweight title fight on Friday at the Hulu Theater/Madison Square Garden in New York City, with live broadcast on DAZN in the USA and Sky Sports in the UK.

As of the seven-day weigh-in, Haney was at 138 pounds and Abdullaev was at 138.2. They have to be down to 135 by Thursday’s weigh-in. Both have passed MRIs and no adverse findings have been reported from random drug testing.

