Lightweight Devin Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) faces Zaur Abdullaev (11-0, 7 KOs) in a WBC final eliminator on Friday September 13 at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Haney is rated WBC #2, Abdullaev is WBC #3.

WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman (27-2-1, 10 KOs) takes on WBA mandatory challenger Murodjon Akhmadaliev (6-0, 5 KOs) in the co-feature.

In a women’s title fight, seven-weight world champion Amanda Serrano (36-1-1, 27 KOs) challenges WBO female featherweight champion Heather Hardy (22-0, 4 KOs). Also, heavyweight Michael Hunter (17-1, 12 KOs) challenges Sergey Kuzmin (15-0, 11 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental title.