WBO female middleweight champion Christina Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) returned to action Saturday in a non-title eight rounder at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany. Hammer stopped Elene Sikmashvili (8-8, 4 KOs) in round two. The win sets up a title unification fight with IBF/WBA/WBC champ Claressa Shields, which was cancelled when Hammer came down with an illness.