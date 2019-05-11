Super middleweight Stefan Haertel (18-1, 2 KOs) dethroned reigning European champion Robin Krasniqi (49-6, 17 KOs) by twelve round unanimous decision in a grudge match between SES stablemates on Saturday night at the Stadthalle in Magdeburg, Germany. Haertel pressed the action and won deservedly 117-112, 116-112, 115-113.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Juergen Uldedaj (11-0, 2 KOs) outpointed Krzysztof Twardowski (5-2, 3 KOs) over ten to claim the vacant WBC Youth title. Scores 97-93 3x.

Heavyweight prospect Peter Kadiru (3-0, 1 KO) won a six round unanimous decision over Paolo Iannucci (4-4, 1 KO) by scores of 60-54 across the board.