Former multiple-division world champion Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero and former heavyweight title challenger Chris “The Nightmare” Arreola will make their ring returns as part the Wilder-Fury undercard on December 1 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 KOs) will return the ring for a 10-round welterweight attraction against TBA. Arreola (36-5-1, 31 KOs) meets Maurenzo Smith (20-10-4, 13 KOs).

The PPV undercard features unified super welterweight world champion Jarrett Hurd returning to take on Jason Welborn, heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz facing-off against Travis Kauffman and rising heavyweight Joe Joyce battling Joe Hanks.

Additional undercard action will see Deontay Wilder’s brother and unbeaten prospect Marsellos Wilder (2-0, 2 KOs) in a cruiserweight attraction. Plus, an IBF minimumweight title showdown will see Carlos Licona (13-0, 2 KOs) against Mark Anthony Barriga (9-0, 1 KO) while unbeaten featherweight Isaac Lowe (15-0-3, 5 KOs) competes in an eight-round bout. Undefeated light flyweight prospect Jesse Rodriguez (7-0, 4 KOs) battles Mexico’s Alex Aragon (10-2-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-round bout and hard-hitting British light heavyweight contender Anthony Yarde (17-0, 16 KOs) is also in action.