December 1, 2022
Greene se lesiona y Rozicki enfrentará a Mario Aguilar en Canadá

Photo 2022 12 02 00 04 22
Photo: Three Lions Promotions

El ex retador al título mundial Allan Greene se retiró del choque del viernes con el contendiente de peso crucero Ryan Rozicki, citando una lesión en la mano sufrida en el combate. Mario Aguilar (22-8, 18 KOs) interviene con poca antelación y el evento se realizará en el Centre 200, Sídney, Nueva Escocia, Canadá.

