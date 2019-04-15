Fan favorite Adrian Granados (20-6-2, 14 KOs) will take on former two-division world champion Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-2, 20 KOs) this Saturday. The 12-round welterweight main event will air live on FOX and FOX Deportes from the Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly StubHub Center) in Carson, California.



Granados has pulled off upsets and near-upsets throughout his career. Being the underdog again Saturday night is nothing new for him as he’ll again look to surprise the doubters and get to that elusive world title fight.

How was training camp for this fight?

It went very well. I trained in Southern California and had an excellent preparation for this fight.

Anything specifically you worked on for this fight?

I actually worked on multiples things in training camp. I will be well prepared for whatever Garcia will bring on fight night.

Are you still working your fulltime job in your native Illinois?

Actually thanks to Andrew Zak and his journeyman Management team I was able to stop working nearly two years ago. They have kept me very busy and gotten me the best fights possible. All my focus now is completely on boxing when preparing for my fights.

How does it make you feel when you hear or read that there are talks of Garcia’s next fight following yours?

That is really on Garcia if he chooses to underestimate me. I have fought at a high level for quite some time now and proven myself against top fighters.

How do you feel to be fighting at a venue that has produced some of boxing’s most exciting fights?

When I found out that this fight would be held there I was very happy. It will be a neutral site but I am sure I will have a lot of support not only from the Mexican fans but by many fans in general. Our fight is going to be one more classic added to list that this venue has produced.

* * *

Heavyweight contender Andy Ruiz Jr. (31-1, 20 KOs) takes on Alexander Dimitrenko (41-4, 26 KOs) in a 10-round bout in the co-feature. Unbeaten contender Brandon Figueroa (18-0, 13 KOs) battles Yonfrez Parejo (22-3-1, 11 KOs) in a 12-round match for the WBA interim super bantamweight title that opens the primetime FOX broadcast.