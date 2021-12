Today’s scheduled fight against Egorov is canceled

Unfortunately, World Boxing Association (WBA) cruiserweight super champion Arsen Goulamirian tested positive for Covid-19 and his defense against Aleksei Egorov today in Ekaterinburg, Russia, is called off. The 200-pound monarch was supposed to reappear in the ring after almost two years of inactivity but his final Covid test before the mandatory fight gave the result that will not allow him to return just yet.