WBO #3, WBA #4, IBF #9 flyweight contender Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez (22-2-1, 13 KOs) stopped Juan “Pinky” Alejo (24-6-1, 14 KOs) in round eight on Friday night at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The bout was waved off after Gonzalez connected with a series of hard headshots. Time was 2:06.

Featherweight Christian “Macho Time” Camacho (8-1, 1 KO), son of the legendary Hector “Macho” Camacho, recovered from a third round knockdown to edge Isaac Cerda (6-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision over six rounds. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, 58-56.

2016 Olympian Antonio Vargas (9-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Jorge “El Wero” Perez (12-6-1, 4 KOs) over eight rounds to claim the vacant “Junior” NABF bantamweight title. Scores were 80-72, 79-73, 80-72 for Vargas.