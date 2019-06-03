Former middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs ) and challenger Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) are in New York City for Saturday’s DAZN clash at Madison Square Garden. The scheduled twelve rounder will be contested at a maximum weight of 164 lbs.



Gennady Golovkin: “Boxing is no game. I want a war. I have trained for a war. That’s why boxing fans enjoy the Big Drama Show. I come to fight.”

Steve Rolls: “You can look at me as an underdog but in my mind, I’m the best investment this side of Wall Street.”

Tomorrow at noon, you can view the fighters during a free outdoor public workout at Madison Square Garden (8th Avenue at 33rd Street).