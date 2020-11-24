Matchroom Boxing has announced that IBF middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin will fight on December 18. Golvkin (40-1-1, 35 KOs) will face IBF mandatory Kamil Szeremeta (21-0, 5 KOs) behind closed doors at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Florida, live on DAZN. Canelo vs. Callum Smith is the following night, also on DAZN.

Gennady Golovkin: “This is not just any fight. It is a fight with great meaning. I always have the greatest respect for all of my opponents. I have really missed boxing and I wanted to fight this year. The goal — fighting for a record twenty-first successful world title defense.”

Kamil Szeremeta: “I want this title for Poland and my family. GGG is a great champion, one of the best in history, but it is time for replacement. Thank you for the great chance, I must take my opportunity to be the first world middleweight champion from Poland.”