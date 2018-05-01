Golovkin: My focus is Vanes

By Miguel Maravilla

Undefeated undisputed middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), of Karaganda, Kazakhstan returns to the ring this Saturday night as he takes on Armenia’s Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) of Glendale, California at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, California live on HBO World Championship Boxing.



“I’m happy for my next fight. It’s a good fight, not an easy fight. This is boxing nobody knows, one punch can change the fight,” Gennady Golovkin told Fightnews.com®. “I wanted this fight. I believe in my style, power, I believe I will win.”

This fight comes after Golovkin’s much-anticipated rematch with Mexican superstar Saul “Canelo” Alvarez in Las Vegas was called off after as Canelo tested positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol. As a result, Canelo withdrew from the fight as Golovkin and his team searched for other options.

“It hasn’t been too bad, it’s OK, but the situation is better now,” Golovkin said.

Potential candidates included Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan, who was already slated to fight Cinco de Mayo weekend, IBF #1 contender Sergiy Derevyanchenko and undefeated 154lb contender Jaime Munguia were mentioned. However, it was Martirosyan that was given the opportunity.

“I want to stay active and I don’t want to wait ’til September. I’m back to fight and my job is to fight,” Golovkin said.

Once again Golovkin and his trainer Abel Sanchez along with assistant trainer Ben Lira, have completed the grueling task of training camp preparing in the Southern California high altitude mountains at the Summit in Big Bear, California. Despite all the unwanted drama, the Big Drama Show rest assured remains focused for Saturday.

“I am ready. This was a good camp,” Golovkin commented.

This will be the second time Golovkin headlines at the Stub Hub Center. He sold out the venue and scored a second round knockout over the tough Mexican Marco Antonio Rubio back in October of 2014 on a card was billed as “Mexican Style.” Now he returns against the local Armenian fighter Martirosyan for “Mexican Style 2.”

“I live in California now and Vanes is from California. This is a big gift for the fans here and it’s Cinco de Mayo. I want to thank HBO and Stub Hub for supporting this fight,” Golovkin said.

Despite the fact that there is no Mexican fighting on the Cinco de Mayo night, the fans will be flocking the Stub Hub Center as Mexican and Latino fight fans have embraced Golovkin’s fan friendly style. Golovkin has already sold out his three southern California appearances, twice at the Forum and once at the Stub Hub. Vanes, the local fighter, he will definitely have the Armenian contingency on hand.

“This is absolutely a hometown fight for us,” Golovkin said.

Vanes, the 2004 U.S. Olympian, was scheduled to fight in March against previously undefeated Maciej Sulecki, who this past weekend lost a unanimous decision to Daniel Jacobs in giving the former champion a tough fight. The last time he was in the ring was back in May of 2016 when he lost a unanimous decision to former world champion Erislandy Lara.

“I have known Vanes since the Olympics. He’s a good fighter, the best amateur in 2004. He is a good guy and not an easy fight. No one can underestimate Vanes,” Golovkin on Vanes. “Vanes has a lot of speed, a very good boxer.”

A win over Vanes this Saturday, look for Golovkin and his team to immediately pursue a rematch with the Mexican superstar.

“Seriously, right now I don’t want to talk about Canelo,” Golovkin explained.

With Canelo being slapped with a six month suspension by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which he began to serve back in February, that makes him eligible to return in August. All indications are pointing toward a rematch come September.

But first the task will be to defeat Martirosyan.

“The Canelo fight is one I want. I also want a unification fight,” Golovkin said. “Right now my focus is Vanes.”

