Golovkin-Martirosyan Fight Week is here

It’s fight week for undefeated middleweight champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), boxing’s longest-reigning world champion, who takes on Vanes “The Nightmare” Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) on Saturday under the stars at StubHub Center in Carson, California. If GGG wins the HBO-televised fight, it will be his 20th consecutive and record-tying middleweight title defense.

Golovkin had originally been scheduled to defend his WBC, WBA and IBF middleweight in a rematch against Saul “Canelo “Alvarez, in the biggest and most-anticipated event on the 2018 boxing calendar. But that fight was canceled when Alvarez withdrew after twice testing positive for the banned substance Clenbuterol.