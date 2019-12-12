Advertisements

December 12, 2019
Boxing News

Golden Contract matchups set

The quarterfinal draw for the “Golden Contract” light heavyweight bracket was set Wednesday afternoon and will feature the following bouts:

Andre Sterling (10-1, 4 KOs) vs. Liam Conroy (17-5-1, 9 KOs)
Steven Ward (12-0, 4 KOs) vs. Ricards Bolotniks (15-5-1, 6 KOs)
Serge Michel (9-1, 7 KOs) vs. Tommy Philbin (13-0, 4 KOs)
Hosea Burton (24-1, 11 KOs) vs. Bob Ajisafe (19-3, 9 KOs)

The action takes place at the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England, and will be televised by ESPN+.

The tournament features eight fighters with the winner earning a two-year, five-fight deal with six-figure purses for each fight guaranteed. The format is similar to the current World Boxing Super Series with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and a final. One new innovation is a bonus for knockouts.

