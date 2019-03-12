Rising super featherweight star Rocky Hernandez (27-0, 24 KOs), fighting under the Promociones del Pueblo banner, has signed a co-promotional agreement with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. Hernandez of Mexico City will make his debut in the United States when he takes on Tanzanian Ibrahim Class (22-5, 10 KOs) in a 10-round fight on the undercard of Ryan Garcia vs. Jose Lopez. The fight will take place on Saturday, March 30 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be streamed live on DAZN.