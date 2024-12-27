Golden Boy Promotions will kick off its 2025 fight schedule on January 23 featuring the first headlining performance of unbeaten middleweight Eric Priest (14-0, 8 KOs), who will participate in a 10-rounder against Tyler “Hercules” Howard (20-2, 11 KOs). The event will take place at The Commerce Casino & Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

﻿“Eric Priest has long been one of Golden Boy’s top prospects — with a victory on January 23rd, he officially rises to a full-fledged contender,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya. “He is in an extremely tough fight against someone with 20 victories who hasn’t ever been knocked out. If Eric gets through, big fights are in his near future.”