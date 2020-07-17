The first professional boxing event in Germany with an audience under corona conditions is sold out! 1,000 spectators will be at the floating stage on the lake in Magdeburg’s Elbau Park on Saturday for the first SES boxing show after a five-month break. ​​All corona tests carried out so far have been negative.

ESPN+ will televise as heavyweight Agit Kabayel (19-0, 13 KOs) faces Evgenios “Achilles” Lazaridis (16-2, 10 KOs) for the WBA Continental title. There has been a change in the co-feature. Heavyweight Peter Kadiru (7-0, 3 KOs) will now face Eugen Buchmüller (16-5, 13 KOs) after original opponent Ruben Wolf canceled on short notice due to an elbow injury.

In other action, European female champion Nina Meinke (9-2, 3 KOs) meets Edina Kiss (15-12, 9 KOs) in a featherweight clash, former amateur star Artur Henrik will have his pro debut against Miguel Aguilar (11-65-1, 5 KOs) in a middleweight bout, heavyweight Kenyan Collins Ojal (3-0, 0 KOs) faces Georgij Fibich (1-0, 1 KO), and in a clash of unbeaten super welterweights, Edison Zani (3-0, 1 KOs) goes against Maurice Morio (5-0, 3 KOs).