By Przemek Garczarczyk

Undefeated WBA/IBF cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev (28-0, 19 KO) arrived in LA to support his Big Bear friends fighting tonight on promoter Tom Loeffler’s inaugural Hollywood Fight Night show at the iconic Avalon Hollywood. Fightnews.comĀ® took the opportunity to ask him about his preparations before World Boxing Super Series final vs. WBO/WBC beltholder Oleksandr Usyk. The winner will be undisputed world cruiserweight champion.