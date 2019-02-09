After more than three decades of delivering boxing to fans with the “Battle at the Marriott” and the “Fight Club OC” shows, Roy Englebrecht Promotions is launching “The Garden Casino Fight Night” series this Saturday at the Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens, CA

The inaugural card will showcase four undefeated local fighters in separate bouts, including super bantamweight Humberto Rubalcava (9-0, 6 KOs) of Westminster, super middleweight Jonathan Esquivel (8-0, 7 KOs) from Anaheim, super bantamweight Anthony Casillas (7-0, 4 KOs) of South Gate, and bantamweight Anthony Ramirez (1-0, 1 KO) from Fontana.

“Fighters don’t leave the amateurs and become champions, they need venues to build their career,” explained promoter Roy Englebrecht. “Now, with ‘The Gardens Casino Fight Night’ and the ‘Fight Club OC’ series in Orange County, we have the most shows in Southern California which gives local fighters an even larger platform to display their talents.”

“The Gardens Casino Fight Night” has subsequent cards scheduled for Saturday, May 18th, Saturday, August 3rd, and Saturday, November 9th.

Doors open at 6p and the first bout is at 7p. All tickets are $60 and are available at www.socafights.com and at the box office.