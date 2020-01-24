Danny Garcia 147 vs. Ivan Redkach 146.75
(WBC welterweight title eliminator)
Jarrett Hurd 154.5 vs. Francisco Santana 155
Stephen Fulton, Jr. 122 vs. Arnold Khegai 121.75
(WBO junior featherweight title eliminator)
Patrick Harris 140.75 vs. Clay Burns 139.5
Keeshawn Williams 150 vs. Gaku Takahashi 147.25
Lorenzo Simpson 159.5 vs. Antonio Hernandez 159
Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
Yep, you just know Garcia’s dad (in the picture) would be right up there in the mix getting ready to stir trouble or complain about something irrelevant to the fight. I have to keep my posting tamed down over racial comments that Garcia’s dad has pushed in the past that stirs the controversy. Fightnews may even delete this one, who knows. The truth may hurt…
Garcia should be able to get rid of Redkach in 4 or 5 rounds left hook city. But man wouldnt it be something if the wars Garcia has had caught up to him?
I have the feeling, Garcia will trash Redkach with easy, almost “a la Salka style”. A fight with Pacquiao could happen, but is not in my wishing list. I would love to see Pacquiao vs. Tiger Woods in the golf course instead. I think is time for this man to retire and let a new generation start to buil their own legacies. For Garcia, a rematch with Porter is a must, from there, the winner should fight Crawford, because I don’t see Spence or Thurman fighting at a high level this year.Also, I think Vergil Ortiz might be fighting Josesito Lopez this year.