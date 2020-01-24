Garcia, Redkach make weight Danny Garcia 147 vs. Ivan Redkach 146.75

(WBC welterweight title eliminator)



Jarrett Hurd 154.5 vs. Francisco Santana 155



Stephen Fulton, Jr. 122 vs. Arnold Khegai 121.75

(WBO junior featherweight title eliminator)



Patrick Harris 140.75 vs. Clay Burns 139.5

Keeshawn Williams 150 vs. Gaku Takahashi 147.25

Lorenzo Simpson 159.5 vs. Antonio Hernandez 159 Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Promoter: TGB Promotions

