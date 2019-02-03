Undefeated European super welterweight champion Sergio Garcia (29-0, 13 KOs) scored a one-sided unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Ted Cheeseman (15-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night at the 02 in London. Scores were 119-109, 119-109 and a very hometownish 115-114.

Cruiserweight Lawrence Okolie (11-0, 8 KOs) blasted out Tamas Lodi (20-12-2, 17 KOs) in three rounds. Four knockdowns.

Light heavyweight Craig Richards (14-1, 8 KOs) halted Jake Ball (12-2, 9 KOs) in the third round. Richards dropped Ball in all three rounds