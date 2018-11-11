Former four-time world champion in three weight divisions and Olympic Gold Medalist Yuriorkis “El Ciclon De Guantánamo” Gamboa (29–2, 17 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over two-time world title challenger Miguel “Barreterito” Beltran, Jr. (33-7, 22 KOs) in a ten round lightweight bout on Saturday night at Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center in Miami, Florida. It looked like it might be an early night when Gamboa dropped Beltran face first at the end of round one, but the game Beltran made Gamboa go the full ten. Scores were 99-90, 98-91, 100-89.

In the co-feature, former three-time world champion in two weight classes Juan “Juanma” Lopez (36-6, 32 KOs) scored a mostly one-sided ten round unanimous decision over Cristian “Piedrita” Mino (19-3, 12 KOs). Sporting a heavy beard, Juanma dropped Mino twice in round three. Mino was down again in round four. Mino had his best moment when he rocked Juanma in round five. Juanma scored a fourth knockdown with a bodyshot in round six. Mino was deducted a point for holding in round ten. Scores were 97-88, 96-89, 96-89.

Next for Juanma and Gamboa could be a much overdue clash in March.

Other Results:

Unbeaten welterweight Harold Calderon (18-0, 11 KOs) scored a seventh round KO over Emiliano Martin Garcia (16-3, 13 KOs). Calderon dropped Garcia in round two and twice in round seven. Time was 1:11.

Unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge De Jesus Romero (12-0, 9 KOs) swept past Jason Vera (5-6, 3 KOs) over eight. Scores 80-72 3x.