Newly crowned WBC super featherweight champion Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada was presented with his new green and gold belt on Tuesday by WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman in Mexico City.



“I am very glad to be receiving the belt that cost the whole team very much sacrifice. Thanks to Mauritius (Sulaimán) for the presentation. So much sacrifice and work. but it was worth it. I’m grateful to all the media. We had a dream of becoming a champion of the WBC and finally we succeeded. It’s something that took a lot of hard work to get here with the green and gold belt.

“Let’s hope that we have it for a long time and now when we go up a division we’ll also be a champion of the WBC. I’m grateful to my promoter Juan Hernández who has been with me for 18 years, and to Zanfer and Fernando Beltrán for their full support. I hope to have this belt for a long time and demonstrate big skill in my fights so that the people keep on enjoying good boxing. I am very happy about this achievement.”

