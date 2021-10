IBF featherweight champion Kid Galahad (28-1, 17 KOs) will make the maiden defense of his world title against former world champion Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KOs) at the Utilita Arena Sheffield on November 13. DAZN will carry the stream.

WBC female super featherweight ruler Terri Harper (11-0-1, 6 KOs) faces Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6 KOs) in the co-feature. European cruiserweight titlist Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KOs) will also see action.