WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury expects history to repeat itself when he takes on Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder on PPV next Saturday, October 9from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. After dethroning Wilder via seventh-round knockout in February 2020, Fury reiterated that he expected the third fight to be a shorter, more dominant affair.

TYSON FURY

“I’m very excited. I’m looking forward to this fight. I’m very motivated, focused, and determined and I can’t wait for October 9. I wish it was this weekend. I have to wait one more week until I get these big hands on Wilder for a third time. It’s one of the few heavyweight trilogies since Riddick Bowe and Evander Holyfield. I’m going to go all guns blazing, full out attack, all in victory, straight out of the door from round one until it finishes. It’s either going to be me or Wilder. I’ve never had a bad training camp, and I’m in the best shape of my life. I’m injury-free, which is the most important thing. I’m really looking forward to it, and I can’t wait.”

“I don’t really make much of the excuses that were flying around for so long. I think they just made him a weaker character and less of a man and less of a fighter, because when you get beat, you get beat. Shake the man’s hand and move on. Lots of fighters have lost. Muhammad Ali lost fights, Mike Tyson lost fights. It’s what they do after they lose that makes them who they are. I don’t really have a lot to say about what Deontay Wilder was saying. It’s none of my concern because when some people lose, they have to make up an excuse for why they lost and that’s what Wilder’s reason is for convincing himself about whatever happened. That’s up to him, so good luck to him in the fight, and we’ll see if he can do anything better.”

“I don’t make much of his training videos because a lot of people speak a lot of words and nothing ever gets done about it, but we’ll see on the night. I hope he brings a better fight because {our} last fight was disappointing, to say the least. I trained for an absolute war, and it was a one-sided beatdown, so hopefully he can give me a challenge.”

“It’s none of my concern about where the belts are as long as my belt is strapped around my waist. The rest of them, I don’t care where they go because there’s only one man that can bring them all back and that’s me. There only has ever one, and that’s me. I’m sick of saying it. There has only ever been one, and there only can ever be one, and that is me, ‘The Gypsy King.’”

“It’s nearly that time of the year again where I take over Las Vegas, and it becomes the home of ‘The Gypsy King,’ and just remember that I plan to smash Deontay Wilder to bits….and I will.”

BOB ARUM

“There is no heavyweight in the world that can beat Tyson Fury, period, end of story. No heavyweight in the world, now and in the near future.”

FRANK WARREN

“I think we only saw him a few weeks ago. Other than that, it was closed down.

“When I saw him, he was in extremely great physical condition, and he was great mentally. This is a dangerous Tyson Fury. When he’s like this, he’s a dangerous man, and I think Deontay Wilder will have a real problem.”