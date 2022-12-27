By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

In the last show at the Korakuen Hall this year, former Japanese 122-pound champ Gakuya Furuhashi (29-9-2, 16 KOs), 122, elaborately regained the vacant belt lately renounced by Takuma Inoue (who had dethroned Furuhashi this June) as he fought a pier-six brawl with grudge rival Ryoichi Tamura (15-7-1, 7 KOs),122, and eked out a split decision (96-94 twice for him, 95-96 against him) over ten furiously-fought rounds on Monday in Tokyo, Japan. A la the Tony Zale versus Rocky Graziano trilogy, they swapped punching all night, battering the rival and absorbed good punishment each other. They took the initiative in every other round to have the judges frustrated in scoring, but Gakuya (who was victorious again after his previous win in 2019) finally won the one-round fight in the tenth and final session to claim the belt.

Vastly talented tall southpaw prospect Taiga Imanaga (3-0, 3 KOs), 136.25, displayed an eye-catching left countering shot to drop durable Filipino #3 lightie Roy Sumugat (14-13-1, 7 KOs; much stronger than his mediocre mark), 134, and decked his third pro bout via TKO at 1:25 of the sixth in a scheduled eight. The 5’10” Imanaga, 23, whose amateur mark was so excellent as 113-13, 23 stoppages, previously acquired ten amateur belts before entering the paid ranks. Very promising.

Promoter: Dangan Aoki Promotions.