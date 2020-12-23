December 23, 2020
Boxing News

FS1 to air undercard for Morrell/Kirkland twinbill

Super middleweights Marcos “Madman” Hernandezz (14-3-1, 3 KOs) and Alantez Fox (26-2-1, 12 KOs) will meet in a 10-round showdown headlining an FS1 telecast this Saturday from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The telecast begins at 6PM ET/3PM PT and features undefeated super bantamweight prospect Chavez Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) dueling Paul Carroll (4-1, 4 KOs) in a four or six-round special feature, plus unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (12-0, 9 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Terry Chatwood (9-0-1, 5 KOs) in a welterweight fight to kick off the telecast.

The FS1 event precedes the FOX broadcast that begins at 8PM ET/5PM PT that is headlined by unbeaten WBA interim super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. and middleweight James Kirkland in separate bouts.

Ring legend Frankie Randall passes at 59

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>