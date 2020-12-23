Super middleweights Marcos “Madman” Hernandezz (14-3-1, 3 KOs) and Alantez Fox (26-2-1, 12 KOs) will meet in a 10-round showdown headlining an FS1 telecast this Saturday from Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

The telecast begins at 6PM ET/3PM PT and features undefeated super bantamweight prospect Chavez Barrientes (4-0, 3 KOs) dueling Paul Carroll (4-1, 4 KOs) in a four or six-round special feature, plus unbeaten Radzhab Butaev (12-0, 9 KOs) faces fellow unbeaten Terry Chatwood (9-0-1, 5 KOs) in a welterweight fight to kick off the telecast.

The FS1 event precedes the FOX broadcast that begins at 8PM ET/5PM PT that is headlined by unbeaten WBA interim super middleweight champion David O. Morrell Jr. and middleweight James Kirkland in separate bouts.