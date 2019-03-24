By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

Photos by Bob Ryder

Vick Green and Pulse Boxing put on an entertaining five-bout card Friday night at St. Clements Hall, in Toledo, Ohio. The bouts featured all fighters with less than ten bouts recorded, except one. But that did not stop the action from proving strong.

The main event in the super lightweight division had Robert Mumford (3-0, 2 KOs) surviving a tough battle against opponent Tavaris Smith (0-1).

Smith, who goes by the name, Rocky “The Problem” Rasheed, got stung early in the 1st. Mumford amid the 1st Round was able to fire three rights in a row, exploding at the end of the round. Round 2, Rasheed looked better until Mumford was able to catch him with a right. A stumbling Rasheed regrouped in the 3rd. Rasheed landed a strong right, then another good right. Mumford switching from southpaw and orthodox stances caught Rasheed in the corner. Mumford continued to throw shots, as the 3rd Round closed out. The 4th Round had Mumford looking stronger, as Rasheed began to fatigue. The four round contest ended with Mumford winning (40-36, 40-36, 40-35) by UD.

The only fight that was scheduled for more than four rounds had Raymond “Lil Rock” Castaneda (5-0, 2 KOs) winning against Lightweight Latorie Woodberry (2-8-2). Castaneda’s conditioning paid off in the later rounds, as he was able to really change the tone of the fight with a left clipping his opponent’s chin. Finally, all Castaneda’s body work gave him the ability to knockdown Woodberry in the 5th. The UD (57-56, 60-53, 60-53) win by Castaneda showed strong conditioning and a raw talent that will help him in the early parts of his career.

Super Middleweight Antwan “Lunchman” Jones (2-0, 1 KO) defeated Courtney Williams (0-1) by UD (40-36, 40-36, 39-37). Williams, who was able to establish a strong left jab from the orthodox position was able to throw a lead left, as well. In the 2nd, Jones was able to hurt Williams with a left. After Williams was caught, Jones unloaded all the way until the bell signaled the end of the 2nd Round. Williams showed good head movement. But what hindered Williams was only being able to lunge, as Jones was keeping his distance. Jones finished the 4th and final round landing at will against Williams. It was a great fight, in which you walk away thinking both fighters have a future in this sport.

Terrance Jarmon (3-0, 1 KO) wins by UD (40-36, 40-36, 40-36) against Isaiah Vernall (2-1, 1 KO). The Welterweights could, also, have been considered to be a main event on this card.

The Aaron Rodriguez matched card started the night off with Rondarius Hunter (4-4-1, 3 KOs) defeating Bantamweight Michael Darren Wooten (0-6) by UD (40-34, 40-34, 40-35). Hunter scored a knockdown of Wooten in the 2nd, who looked a little better than his record shows.

