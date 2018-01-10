Fredrickson: I’m looking to make a statement

Unbeaten WBA #8 Junior Welterweight fighter Sonny “Pretty Boy” Fredrickson (18-0,12 KOs) is slated to make his SHOWTIME debut on Friday, January 12 when he faces off against Shohjahon Ergashev in the telecast opener of ShoBox: The New Generation on Friday, Jan. 12 live on SHOWTIME (10 p.m. ET/PT) from Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, N.Y.

Fredrickson will square off against the Uzbekistani Ergashev (11-0, 11 KOs) in a telecast headlined by two-time Olympian Gold Medalist Claressa Shields (4-0, 2 KO’s) as she defends her WBC and IBF Middleweight World Titles against Tori Nelson (17-0-3, 2 KO’s).

The highly anticipated fight is part of a tripleheader event promoted by Salita Promotions. And while Ergashev is with Salita Promotions, there is no doubt who the “A-Side” of this fight is as the fast rising Fredrickson looks to solidify his position as one of the top contenders at Junior Welterweight and make himself a television regular.

“I am excited to make my ShoBox debut, and look forward to putting on a good show for the fans at Turning Stone and everyone watching on TV, especially all my family and fans back in Toledo, Ohio” Fredrickson said. “I know Ergashev is tough and he will be coming to fight, but I’ve trained very hard. I had a great camp and I am looking to make a statement. I’m very appreciative of SHOWTIME for this platform.” I had a number of television opportunities fall through because fighters pulled out so I’m happy my time has finally come. Hopefully, Ergashev doesn’t get hurt before Friday, but once the fight starts I can’t promise anything.”

Rick Torres, President of Victory Sports, feels that this fight will give Fredrickson exposure to a wider audience that may not be familiar with him.

“We feel Sonny is one of the best kept secrets in all of boxing and we’re excited that the rest of the world will get to see what we already know – that Sonny Fredrickson is the future of the 140-pound division,” Torres said. “Sonny has not gotten the TV exposure of other fighters, but we know that, given the chance, he will not disappoint. We are very grateful to SHOWTIME and Gordon Hall for making this happen and for the support of Sonny’s promoter Roc Nation Sports.”

Mike Leanardi, COO of Victory Sports, sees an opportunity for Fredrickson to follow in the footsteps of another Victory Sports fighter that started on ShoBox.

“ShoBox is the premier platform today for showcasing and developing young fighters,”Leanardi said. “We’ve seen the impact ShoBox can have firsthand with [former Super Middleweight and Former Light Heavyweight World Champion] Badou Jack. We’re confident that Sonny can achieve great success as well.”