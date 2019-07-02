Heavyweights Jermaine Franklin (18-0, 13 KOs) and Jerry “Slugger” Forrest (25-2, 19 KOs) are both predicting knockouts when they face off in the main event of ShoBox: The New Generation on July 12 at Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma, Washington.

Jermaine Franklin: “I picture a knockout or TKO. I’m not going to rush anything. I’m just going to fight my fight, but I feel I can get the KO if I stay calm. It’ll come. It’s inevitable.”

Jerry Forrest: “I’m going to outbox him until I stop him,” said Forrest. “He can’t outbox me. I don’t think he has the skills, power, stamina, accuracy or boxing IQ to stand with me…a lot of guys get thrown up really fast and they’re not ready for it. This is one of those cases. I will stop him.”