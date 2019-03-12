Boxing begins at 8PM ET on FS1 with former IBF heavyweight champion Charles Martin (25-2-1, 23 KOs) squaring off against unbeaten Gregory Corbin (15-0, 9 KOs).

The FOX Sports PPV starts at 9PM ET/6PM PT and is headlined by unbeaten IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (24-0, 21 KOs) defending his title against four-division world champion Mikey Garcia (39-0, 30 KOs). Undercard action features undefeated former super middleweight champion David Benavidez (20-0, 17 KOs) battling J’Leon Love (24-2-1, 13 KOs), unbeaten former bantamweight champion Luis Nery (28-0, 24 KOs) taking on former champion McJoe Arroyo (18-2, 8 KOs) and heavyweight Chris Arreola (37-5-1,32 KOs) against unbeaten Jean Pierre Augustin (17-0-1, 12 KOs).