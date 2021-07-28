Foto de la semana: De La Hoy-Belfort La leyenda del boxeo ‘The Golden Boy’ Oscar De La Hoya y la leyenda de UFC Vitor ‘The Phenom’ Belfort se reunieron con los medios de comunicación del sur de California el martes en la conferencia de prensa inicial antes de su tan esperado set de batalla presentado por Triller Fight Club el 11 de septiembre. Conferencia de prensa De La Hoya-Belfort Golden Boy Promotions anuncia reestructuración del personal

