Fortuna now aiming for WBC title

By Robert Coster

Lightweight contender and former two-division world champion Javier Fortuna is still smarting from his recent split decision loss against IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter Jr. “That verdict has left a bitter taste in my mouth,” says Fortuna. “I consider that I won 8 of the 12 rounds in that fight but the fact is that Easter was the American-born fighter and I believe it played a role in the voting of the two judges.”

The Dominican boxer who has held two WBA world titles, WBA interim featherweight and WBA super featherweight, will now be looking forward to fighting for the WBC world lightweight belt.

To pave the way for such a bout, WBC #4 Fortuna (33-2-1,23Kos) will be facing WBC #1 Yvan Mendy of France, billed for the WBC Silver belt and as a WBC title elimination contest. The date of the fight is July 30th.

In his career, Fortuna has been praised for his talent and his punching power but also been criticized for recurrent problems making the stipulated weight limit. Such was the case in his battle with Easter.

“I had problems with the cold climate before the fight,” comments Fortuna, “it was difficult losing the pounds. Against Mendy, I have plenty of time to train. I will have no problem at the scales.”