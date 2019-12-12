By Ron Jackson

Guy “Dirty Boy” Ratazayo who won the Cape junior lightweight title in May 1978 and fought as a professional from November 1972 until December 1980, passed away in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, December 10. It was reported that he was 66-years-old.

According to Boxrec, Ratazayo had a record of 24-13-1 with 4 KOs, and his last fight was at the Cape Good Hope Centre in Cape Town on December 22, 1980, losing to Chris Whiteboy on points over ten rounds in a challenge for the Cape junior lightweight title.

He fought some of the best fighters around in the 1970s and 1980s and his record is not a true reflection of this skilled fighter who was never stopped inside the distance.

Ratazayo made his pro debut on November 18, 1972, at the Centenary Hall in New Brighton, Port Elizabeth, losing on points over four rounds against Peter Windvogel, and only won six of his first twelve fights.

He had his first crack at a title when he met the experienced Bashew Sibaca in March 1976 for the Cape non-White featherweight title.

The talented Ratazayo won the Cape junior lightweight title in May 1978 when he outpointed Tsietsie Maretloane, the South African “supreme” featherweight champion.

He fought some of the best fighters around at the time like Ben “TNT” Lekalake, Evans Gwiji, Jacob Morake, Thomas Sithebe, Johan Weyers and Bramley Whiteboy, not always winning but making them work hard for victory.

It has been reported that even though he did not receive big purses during his boxing career he was able to purchase a house and a farm and made a good living before his death.