By Ricardo Ibarra

Former IBF Jr. lightweight world champion Steve “2 Pound” Forbes (36-14, 11 KOs) made a successful return to the ring after over four years away from the sport, defeating Tavorus Teague (6-26-4, 3 KOs) on Saturday night at the Clackamas Armory in Clackamas, Oregon. Forbes had to overcome an elusive and tricky style from Teague to outwork the journeyman over the stretch of the fight and claim a unanimous decision win. Official scores read 69-64, 67-66, and 68-65. The card was promoted by 2Pound Sports & Entertainment.

