By Héctor Villarreal

Fernando De La Rosa (3-1-1, 2 KOs) and his opponent John Hibbert (7-1, 4 KOs) both weighed in at 144 pounds for their Friday night clash on the main event of the 4 fights card promoted by the Boxing Commission of Colón at Portobello Bar and Grill.



“The province of Colon has been the most hit by the undeniable crisis that affects Panamanian boxing, so we decided to act also as promoter, otherwise we would not have had any event in 2018,” said Dr. Winston Grenald, President of Colon’s Commission.