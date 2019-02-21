Tonight is opening night as Roy Englebrecht Promotions returns for the 9th year of the “Fight Club OC” series in The Hangar at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, CA. In a special feature jr lightweight attraction, 19-year old amateur standout Angel Cordon (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring to face Gabriel Serrano (0-2).

Cordon had an exceptional amateur record of 92 wins with only 9 losses, including 1st place at the 2014 National PAL Championships (Junior Level) plus placing 2nd at the 2015 U.S. National Junior (Under-17) Championships. Cordon turned pro May 5, 2017 but took a year off after his second bout (January 2018) due to the passing of his manager Herb Stone.

“I’m excited to see Angel makes his OC debut,” said promoter Roy Englebrecht. “It will be bittersweet. Herb was a season seat holder at our “Battle in the Ballroom” series and several of his fighters fought at the shows. It is a special tribute that Angel will fight tonight!”

Also in action Sergio Gonzalez (1-0) goes toe-to-toe Alejandro Huerta (1-2) in a lightweight contest plus Arian Sharifi (1-1) battles Cameron Christopher (0-1) in a jr middleweight bout.

Three MMA bouts are also scheduled. Call (949) 760-3131 for ticket availability. The Hangar doors open at 6:30p with the first bell at 7:10p.